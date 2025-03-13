Scene in Lynnwood: Varied thrush 3 hours ago 12 Varied thrush migrate from mountainous areas of Western Washington during the fall and winter. Their melancholy, flute-like song is usually heard early in the morning. Varied thrush can be found in the lowlands from November through early spring before they return to their breeding grounds in the mountains. (Photo by Dave Govan)
