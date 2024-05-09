Scene in Lynnwood: Verdant, police partner to distribute free Narcan kits

Photos courtesy Verdant Health Commission

The Lynnwood Police Department partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to hold a Narcan pick up event on Saturday, May 4. This drive-thru event was successful and 155 Narcan kits/310 doses were distributed to community members. “We look forward to partnering again to host events that support our community,” said Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay.

