Scene in Lynnwood: Water everywhere

As rain continued Tuesday, the City of Lynnwood said via X (formerly Twitter) that 44th Avenue West was closed between the 20400 and 20800 block due to water in the roadway.

“Please use alternate routes,” the city said.

The city also noted that “crews are out and doing their best to clear storm drain blockages and keep roads dry, but with this much rain, we can’t avoid all of the flooding.”

“Please obey road closure and detour signs,” the city said. “If you see water, turn around, don’t drown! You can never be sure how deep it is!”