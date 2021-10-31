Scene in Lynnwood: Youngsters get their fill at drive-thru Halloween Hullabalo

Hundreds of families Saturday participated in the City of Lynnwood’s second Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo.

Last year, the city held the drive-thru event for families after public health officials discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating. On Saturday, around 450 vehicles made their way through the Lynnwood Recreation Center parking lot as costumed volunteers handed out candy from decorated booths.

“It’s a constant stream of cars,” said Recreation Center Supervisor Kelly Schudde.

The event featured different themes like witches, superheroes and dinosaurs. After the success of last year’s Hullabaloo, Schudde said more people signed up to volunteer so they were able to make logistical improvements to the event.

–Photos by Cody Sexton