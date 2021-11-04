Scene in Lynnwood: YWCA women’s shelter gets an assist from KeyBank Posted: November 4, 2021 18 The YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish offered thanks to KeyBank staff for donating their time at the Pathways for Women Shelter in Lynnwood as part of the bank’s annual “Neighbors Make a Difference Day” service project. “The KeyBank staff pitched in on some much-needed yardwork and helped us to beautiful the shelter grounds to create a warm and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors,” Community Resources Coordinator Karla Danson said.
