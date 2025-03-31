Scene nearby: Cherry trees on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

In 1985, Edmonds photographer Kevin O’Keeffe and his wife Mary Ellen lived on 21st Avenue East between Prospect and Aloha streets atop Seattle’s Capitol Hill. “The neighbors agreed to a mass planting of almost 40 cherry trees (six by our house),” O’Keeffe wrote. “In the past few years, touring this street at blossoming time has become quite popular as an alternative to visiting the UW campus. A magnificent Magnolia adds icing to the cake. Pleasant Sunday afternoon strolling.”