Scene nearby: Edmonds Fourth of July parade Posted: July 5, 2021 11 Lynnwood Police motorcycle officers participated in the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade Sunday. (Photos by Misha Carter) Pacific Little League, which includes players from both Lynnwood and Edmonds, marched in the parade. A crowd favorite was the Latin Dancing Horses. South County Fire made a parade appearance.
