Scene nearby: Holiday lights in Kingston

Photographer Julia Wiese and a group of friends walked on to the Edmonds-Kingston ferry Saturday night to have dinner in Kingston, and were greeted by “an amazing display” of holiday lights in the park next to the Kingston ferry terminal, along with decorated sailboats in the harbor. “It would be a nice outing for locals and visitors who want something to do,” she said. “Even on a rainy night it was beautiful and the lights reflecting on the puddles added to the color. “