Scene nearby: Lynnwood entrants in the Edmonds 4th of July Parade

Posted: July 4, 2022 24
Mr. Kleen
Lynnwood Elks
Edmonds College Triton Taste food truck.
Master Cho’s Taekwondo
R&R Towing

Several Lynnwood organization and businesses participated in the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade, presented by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

