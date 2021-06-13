Scene nearby: Northgate pedestrian and bicycle bridge installed

As seen Sunday by photographer David Carlos: The northbound Interstate 5 portion of the Northgate Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge was installed. The southbound half will go up next weekend. When complete, the bridge — a project of the Seattle Department of Transportation — will connect Northgate Mall to North Seattle Community College. Learn more here.
