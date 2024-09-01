Scene on light rail’s opening day: A celebratory mood in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

Posted: August 31, 2024 22
Lion dancers performed during the celebration at Lynnwood City Center light rail station Friday. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Forrest Baum, a Lynnwood resident who belongs to the North Sound Bicycle Advocates, shares his feelings about light rail at Lynnwood City Center station Friday. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Booths line the parking lot next to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking garage. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)
The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo performs during the opening day light rail celebration. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)
Edmonds City Councilmember brought his dog to the Lynnwood City Center event. (Photo by Nick Ng)
An Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony at Lynnwood City Center Station. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Rivkah Horner speaks about the excitement of light rail while dad John Horner looks on. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)
This woman is all in for light rail at the Mountlake Terrace Station. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright with Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Brian Moss. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)
The information booth was a popular destination for those attending the light rail grand opening. (Photo by Nick Ng)
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl shares what he loves about light rail. (Photo by Rick Sinnett)

The mood was joyful in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon as thousands of light rail riders visited the newly opened stations. In addition to hosting a booth at both locations, My Neighborhood News Network staff captured the day in photos and also asked people of all ages to share on video what they love about light rail. We’ll be publishing those video highlights soon.

For more details about the history of light rail in Snohomish County, the bus routes that will serve the new stations and where light rail is headed next, check out our eight-part series here.

 

 

 

