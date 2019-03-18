Scene on St. Patrick’s Day: Celebrating in Perrinville

1 of 3

The St. Patrick’s Day spirit was alive and well Sunday night at The Hook restaurant in Perrinville, as an estimated crowd of nearly 200 gathered to celebrate the wearin’ of the green and enjoy live entertainment.

According to Marni Muir, who submitted this report, special host Kevin O’Neill “sang his heart out with his favorite Irish songs and ballads.” The all-day menu featured Irish fare ranging from grilled pork belly to the traditional corned beef and cabbage. The grand finale of the evening, Muir said, was the Irish dancing troupe from the Grafton Street Academy in Perrinville, owned by Kevin and Meg Doohan.

“Two national Irish dance competition winners were performing along with the entire group,” she said, adding that the “beautiful costumes were colorful and stunning.”

The Hook is located on 76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.