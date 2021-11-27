Scene on video: Holiday music from the Gothard Sisters

Enjoy some holiday cheer from the Edmonds-based Gothard Sisters, with the official music video for the trio’s Celtic folk version of a classic Christmas carol, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The song is the first track on their most recent holiday album, Falling Snow. The video was filmed in the foothills of the North Cascades.
