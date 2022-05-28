Council President Hurst graduates from Leadership Snohomish County

On Friday, the City of Lynnwood extended its congratulations to City Council President George Hurst, now a graduate of the Leadership Snohomish County class of 2022. The City of Lynnwood has many LSC alumni.
Additionally, the city congratulated LSC Executive Director Kathy Coffey, who after many years of building leaders in Snohomish County is moving on to her next adventure.
