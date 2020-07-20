School backpack giveaway event July 26 in Lynnwood

The TCC and Wireless Zone store in Lynnwood, located at 19620 Hwy 99 Ste 110, will be participating in the eighth annual national School Rocks Backpack Giveaway Sunday, July 26, between 1-4 p.m.

Families are invited to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. This year also marks more than one million total backpacks donated since Round Room — the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer — launched in 2013. More than 800 stores across the country will be participating in the event.

One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. According to Round Room, the backpack giveaway event ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year.

Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Check your local store location for specific instructions.

Five students will also have the opportunity to each win $10,000 college scholarships. Students in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted July 24-31.

Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.