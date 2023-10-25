School board agrees to place construction bond, replacement technology/capital levy on February 2024 ballot

In a unanimous decision during the Edmonds School Board meeting Tuesday, the district’s board of directors approved two propositions for voter consideration in a special election on Feb. 13, 2024.

The measures include:

Proposition 1: School Construction Bond

The proposed projects for the school construction bond include completing Oak Heights Elementary on an accelerated basis, replacing the 2021 Capital Levy. The other recommended projects are as follows: replace College Place Middle and College Place Elementary, construct a fifth middle school at the Former Alderwood Middle location, replace Westgate Elementary, and incorporate various bond renewal and upgrade projects. The estimated total cost for these bond projects is $594 million.

Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy

The proposed projects center on several areas, including student technology enhancements, investments in professional learning, and improvements in infrastructure and tools for organizational support. The anticipated total cost for the Replacement Technology/Capital Levy projects is estimated at $120 million over four years.

“The school board is committed to providing the best educational environment for our students. Proposition 1 will ensure that our schools optimally protect the health and safety of our students and staff as well as enhance student learning,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Proposition 2 will equip our students and staff with the technology and resources needed for a successful education.”

Dr. Rebecca Miner, Edmonds School District Superintendent, said she is committed to engaging with the community about these measures, stating, “I look forward to having the opportunity to share information about these propositions with our community members. I encourage everyone to attend an information session and to reach out if you have additional questions.”

More information is available at 2024 School Construction Bond and Replacement Technology/Capital Levy.