School board approves enrichment program, recognizes National Board Certified Teachers

The Edmonds School District at its Feb. 26 meeting unanimously approved a service agreement between the district and Right at School — an enrichment program that offers affordable, on-site before- and after-school child care. The program will begin at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

The Right at School program offers an engaging curriculum created by educational professionals focusing on developing skills like critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration and leadership. Students will take part in a hands-on learning style in subjects like the English language arts, math, literacy, science, social studies, the arts and physical fitness, said Senior Director of School Partnerships Cindy Lawson.

“It is all hands-on, socially-emotional, disguised learning,” she said. “We want children to fall in love with learning again.”

“Disguised learning” is a technique used by educators to apply games and fun to teaching in a way that students do not realize they are learning, Lawson said.

Students across the 22 elementary schools in the district will have access to affordable, on-site child care between 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The program currently services 35,000 children, across 18 states and has a 75 percent retention rate — the highest in the enrichment profession, Lawson said.

Parents are invited to learn more and ask questions during a forum Wednesday, March 6, at Lynnwood Elementary Commons from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Lynnwood Elementary Commons is located at 18614 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For more information visit the Right at School website here.

The school board also heard a presentation from the students of Seaview Elementary School about the Leader in Me program, which promotes leadership among students.

The program is based on the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen Covey. Students presented each of the seven habits — be proactive, begin with end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand, then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw — and gave examples of how they apply the habits to their lives with chores and homework.

Seaview Elementary School is in its fourth year of the program, which offers students the chance to assume roles like safety patrol, kindergarten helper and lunchroom helper, said Seaview Elementary Librarian Cory Fortin.

“The kids really take pride in having these leadership opportunities,” she said.

In addition, the school board recognized 13 new National Board Certified Teachers for their extraordinary efforts.

“We look forward to the professionalism and expertise you will bring as a product of this training to your own areas, as well as to the Edmonds education community as a whole,” said School Board President Diana White.

Finally, the school board honored Stewart Mhyre, who is retiring from his position as executive director of business and operations. Mhyre has worked with the Edmonds School District since 2012, arriving from the Sedro Woolley School District.

Mhyre has served on multiple state-wide committees and boards, including the Human Resources Advisory Committee and has presented at numerous conferences.

“We’re really proud of the way he’s represented this school district and this community,” said Superintendent Kris McDuffy.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton