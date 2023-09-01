School board approves project to improve pedestrian safety near College Place Elementary

At its brief meeting Aug. 29, the Edmonds School District Board unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood for a project on College Place Elementary School property that will improve pedestrian safety.

The City of Lynnwood project will pave a road on a portion of 204th Street Southwest located next to the school. Other construction includes the creation of a concrete curb, a sidewalk, fencing along the school’s fields, a traffic signal and a crosswalk.

Board President Nancy Katims said she was glad to see interlocal cooperation with the city for this and other projects aimed at improving safety. Later, she repeated the sentiment when thanking the Lynnwood City Council for its approval of a proposal from the Lynnwood Human Services Commission that will provide mental health clinicians to schools in the Meadowdale area.

In other business, the board read a policy created in response to the recently passed House Bill 1295, which is aimed at increasing graduation rates for children who have been previously incarcerated. It will waive the requirement for specific courses required for graduation if similar coursework has been satisfactorily completed in another school district. Additionally, it will allow students to access world language proficiency tests, American Sign Language proficiency tests, and general education development tests.

Board Member Gary Noble also thanked the Rotary Club of Lynnwood for including Edmonds School District carpentry students in its 49th annual house-building event.

Finally, it was reported that the school district has a larger quantity of Chromebooks than necessary. The district will be able to return the unused computers and receive a reimbursement.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis