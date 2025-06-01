School board celebrates Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace students

During its May 27 meeting, the Edmonds School Board held two celebrations honoring Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace students for accomplishments in robotics and journalism.

The first celebration was for Mountlake Terrace High School journalism students at the Hawkeye for winning the First Amendment Press Freedom Award for 12 consecutive years – and a total of 15 times.

Mountlake Terrace Journalism Advisor Vince DeMiero and Hawkeye Co-Editor Evan Kerani attended the celebration on behalf of the students.

The board also celebrated Lynnwood High School’s Royal Robotics and Mountlake Terrace High School’s Chill Out Robotics teams for their hard work at the 2025 FIRST National Championship in Houston, Texas.

This season, Royal Robotics not only became a district event finalist but also won the Industrial Design Award and the Gracious Professionalism Award at the national level.

Chill Out, also a district event winner and finalist, was also a national level winner of the Autonomous Award and the Innovation in Control Award.

A complete list of the 2025 teams and their awards can be seen here.

Students from Edmonds Elementary School presented to the board their goals and tactics to increase the feeling of student belonging from 77% to 90% by 2027.

The school offers various activities, including the Washington Alliance for Better Schools’ STEM4Good after-school program, Friday High Fives, morning meetings and athletics such as Girls on the Run, which students say promotes a sense of community among them.

Edmonds Elementary School Principal Heather Paddock followed the students with her school improvement plan. The school’s goal is to increase the math proficiency rate of all students from 58.7% to 75% by Spring 2027.

The student presentation can be seen here.

Principal Paddock’s presentation can be seen here.

In other business, Executive Director of Student Learning Jason Aillaud updated the Edmonds School District Board of Directors on the Grading Practices Task Force.

The task force was formed to improve the district’s grading system. During the board’s October 22, 2024, School Board Director Hawk Cramer stated that the current practices were “mathematically unfair.” The board and the student advisors also discussed the inconsistent grading methods among teachers; some being so severe that missing one assignment can result in failing the class.

Aillaud said the task force was unable to reach an 80% consensus on revising the grading practices. School Board Vice President Carin Chase asked why the threshold for consensus, typically set at 75% across multiple industries, was set to 80%, commenting that it seemed high.

Aillaud explained that the consensus was set at 80% by the task force according to the rules set by “Draft 5,” referring to the fifth draft of the district’s document, “Ideal Decision-Making Guide.”

Smith reminded Aillaud that if the task force cannot come to a consensus, that progress must be made, and the board will be forced to make those decisions.

Cramer asked if the task force had considered revising the consensus threshold, to which Aillaud responded that it would be considered when the group reconvened in the fall.

More information on the Grading Practices Taskforce, including the meeting agenda and notes, is available on the district’s website.

In other business, the board of directors approved changes in board policy regarding child abuse and neglect to maintain consistency with district policy and procedures.

Among the changes, “Child abuse, neglect and exploitation” was changed to “Child abuse and neglect,” with sexual abuse and exploitation being incorporated into abuse and neglect. Language has also been added to explain that corporal punishment by parents, within bounds, is not defined as abuse.

The board of directors also reviewed three non-action items:

– Revised Board Policy 3210- Nondiscrimination: The revisions clarify district responsibilities and align with new legal requirements, including the mandated adoption of model student handbook language. The revisions strengthen definitions of discriminatory harassment to support safer school environments.

– Revised Board Policy 5010 – Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action: These updates include changing the title from “Equal Employment Opportunity” to “Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action” and creating a more comprehensive policy that aligns with the Washington State School Directors Association’s Model Policy 5010.

– Rescind Board Policy 5012- Equal Employment Opportunities: Complaints: Proposed updates to Policy 5010 Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action include complaint guidelines and procedures. With the inclusion of a complaint process in 5010, there is no longer a need for a separate policy to address discrimination and affirmative action complaints.

The next board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 10, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

