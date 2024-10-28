School board celebrates robotics teams’ 2023-2024 accomplishments

The Edmonds Schools Board at its Oct. 22 meeting celebrated the accomplishments of Mountlake Terrace High’s Chill Out Robotics and Lynnwood High’s Royal Robotics.

Officially known as FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1778, the team is composed of students from high schools district wide, primarily Mountlake Terrace’s Chill Out Robotics and Lynnwood’s Royal Robotics Team. The teams joined forces last year under the name of Chill Out.

The robotics team members presented their accomplishments over the 2023-2024 school year, including their scouting team’s launch of a custom phone app called Chilly Scout. The app includes new team member scouting tools that hold data on or offline. Meanwhile, the outreach team more than doubled the number of events and reached four times as many people as they did in previous years.

Lynnwood robotics coach Brian Blomquist explained that prior to competing in the world robotics championship in Houston, Texas last year, when the team placed 24th out of 3,474 teams. The team had six weeks to design, manufacture and learn to operate a 120-pound, 2.5-foot-by-2.5-foot robot before their first match.

Lead mentor and head coach for Mountlake Terrace Steve Winkler said the team was one game piece away from winning the district championship in March 2024, but that “you can’t measure the success in wins and losses.”

Winkler said the team chose not to compete in the 2022-2023 championships because they felt unprepared and “came back with a chip on their shoulder,” which drove their success during the 2023-24 school year.

Over the course of the 2023-2024 school year, the design team, composed of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace students, had increased CAD participation, with more than five students collaborating on robot design, resulting in quicker completion times.

Soft skills were not forgotten during the 2023-2024 season. The leadership team held a class called Judges 101 to help students comfortably and confidently give presentations, which helped the team win two judged awards. The business team’s scope expanded to include graphic design, communications, and sponsor relations.

Not all members could attend the board meeting. However, Nora Cook, Even Cole, Seth Fleming, Anna Lorenzo-Grueneich, Allyson Roseburg and Caroline Zurybida were present to be recognized by the board of directors.

To see the Chill Out Robotics presentation material, click here.

In other business, Chase Lake Elementary School students presented to the board how they are building a “culture of literacy,” with older students helping younger students with reading and writing.

Among the speakers was sixth-grader Alex, who explained that his kindergarten reading partner wasn’t the only one to benefit from the pairing. Alex said he learned and practiced patience by realizing his partner was still learning. He said that he remembered when he was learning new words, which helped him relate to his reading buddy.

Chase Lake Elementary School Principal Sean Silver said the school has a long multilingual history, with over 22 native languages spoken. This year’s school improvement goal is to increase the academic performance of multilingual students, and the reading buddy program is a part of that.

Silver said that the student body is now 35% Latino and that teachers have learned Spanish keywords and phrases to help students with their English literacy.

To see the student presentation material, click here.

To see the school improvement presentation materials, click here.

During new business, the school board discussed the grading practices resolution, which would help level the playing field for students who have complications outside of school that prevent them from succeeding.

“Part of it is our grading practices; they are mathematically unfair,” School Board Director Hawk Cramer said.

The board and the student advisors discussed inconsistent grading methods between teachers, some so severe that missing one assignment means the student fails the class. During the discussion, board members agreed that a zero score from a missing assignment does not accurately reflect the student’s knowledge of the subject or their retention of information.

To see the draft resolution, click here.

The school board will hold a special study session on Oct. 29 to discuss school improvement plan templates.

The next regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett