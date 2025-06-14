School Board celebrates spring sports athletes and student advisors

The Edmonds School Board of Directors celebrated the school district’s spring student athletes during its meeting on June 10.

Athletic Director Angie McGuire recognized the athletes from each high school for their accomplishments during the season. They included:

Edmonds-Woodway High School:

Catie Ingalls – Girls’ Softball: Ingalls was a team captain, center fielder and leadoff hitter for the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. McGuire said she is “a humble leader who leads by example and recognizes the small details that help create a successful program.”

Ingalls earned First Team All-Wesco honors as center fielder and will play for Nebraska Wesleyan University next season.

Ella Campbell – Girls’ Softball: Campbell, also a team captain, returned to playing after an injury as a junior and had an outstanding year. McGuire said Campbell’s ability to focus on the mound and leadership was crucial in the team winning the Wesco South Championship.

Campbell earned First Team All-Wesco honors as a pitcher, infielder and hitter.

Abby McCorvey – Girls’ Softball: McCorvey, the team’s catcher, missed most of last season due to injury. She returned with a strong work ethic and helped coach with less-experienced players.

McCorvey earned First Team All-Wesco honors for offense and as the team’s catcher, and has committed to playing softball for Edmonds College.

As a group, McGuire said that Ingalls, Campbell and McCorvey played a significant part in the turnaround of the school’s softball program. The three won only six games during their junior season. This year, they won 17 games, a Wesco South Championship and earned a trip to the state softball tournament.

Nick Manz – Track: Two-time state participant in the shot put and discus, Manz also was the discus and shot put champion at the Edmonds School District and Wesco South meets. He earned First Team All-Wesco South honors in discus and shot put and placed second in district competition in the shot put, as well as being the Northwest District 1 champion in discus.

Manz is tied for third place all-time in the shot put in Edmonds-Woodway history and set the school record in the discus at the Edmonds School District meet. He then broke the school record again at the state meet.

Manz will compete in track and field for Northwest Nazarene University.

Lynnwood High School:

Sergio Navarro – Baseball: A four-year member of the LHS baseball team and leadoff hitter for the 2024-2025 lineup, Navarro earned All-Wescso recognition as an outfielder.

His work ethic and determination, along with amazing catches that had fans of the other team cheering, earned him ALL-Wesco recognition as an outfielder.

Briar Knoth- Fastpitch Softball: Knoth has been in the LHS softball program for four years, the last three at the varsity level. Typically a catcher and third baseman, she also stepped up to pitch when needed and has played every position on the field at one point.

She earned Second Team All-Wesco honors.

Meadowdale High School:

Jaeden Sajec – Girls’ Fastpitch Softball: As an outfielder for the Mavericks, she led the team with a .521 batting average and an impressive .619 on-base percentage. She also finished the season with 14 stolen bases, 17 RBIs, and 29 runs scored. Sajec received First Team All-Wesco honors as an outfielder and earned a softball scholarship to Seattle University.

Abdou Fatty – Baseball: Fatty spent all four years as a starter on the varsity baseball team and received First Team All-Wesco honors as a defender. He was overwhelmingly selected as the Wesco South Defensive Player of the Year.

Fatty plans to play at Dakota Wesleyan University in the fall.

Mountlake Terrace High School:

Mason Delaney – Boys Golf: As the number-one golfer for MTHS this spring, Delaney posted personal best rounds of 40 and 41 and finished the regular season as one of the top 16 golfers in Wesco. At the District tournament, he shot in the low 90s, narrowly missing the cut for day two by a few strokes.

McGuire said that Delaney’s impact went beyond his performance on the green, as he brought “enthusiasm, a quiet confidence, and steady leadership to the team.”

Allison Mervin – Track and Field: Mervin won First Team All-Wesco honors in the 100m, 4X100 relay, long jump, and triple jump. She also won the district title in both the long jump and triple jump.

Mervin helped lead the girls’ track team to eighth place at state, which was the best finish of a district track team since 2019 for both boys’ and girls’ teams. She qualified for state in four events and placed in the top four in two of them.

Her 4×100 relay team finished ninth at state, setting a school record, and she placed 10th in the 100m. In the long jump, she jumped 18 feet, 5.25 inches and earned fourth in the state finals and the second-best jump in MTHS history. In the triple jump, she jumped 38 feet 6.5 inches, earning second in the State Finals.

The school board also recognized this year’s student advisors for their contributions to the district for the 2024-2025 school year.

The group of six took their oath of office during the Sept. 24, 2024 board meeting and have experienced almost everything a school board may face, from budget struggles to celebrations.

President Nancy Katims said that the student advisers served as “a vital link” between the board and the students, and that they were active participants who made the board a priority with their other responsibilities.

District Superintendent Rebecca Miner nominated the advisors for the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA)-Sno-Isle Student Leadership Award, and announced during the meeting that the students had won.

The 2024-2025 Edmonds School Board Student Advisor honorees are:

Edmonds Heights K-12:

Tatiana Lindberg

Edmonds-Woodway High:

Scarlett Luo

Lynnwood High:

Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo

Meadowdale High:

Amin-Erdene Lkhagvasuren

Mountlake Terrace High:

Amaya Brazil

Vivian Guillen

Lindberg and Luo are the only juniors on the board this year and are welcome to return, but the other four are seniors. After this weekend’s graduation ceremonies, they will no longer be students in the Edmonds School District and head into the next phase of their lives.

In other business, the board of directors passed the following items during Tuesday’s meeting:

– Revised Board Policy 3210 – Nondiscrimination

– Board Policy 5010 – Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action

– Rescind Board Policy 5012 – Equal Employment Opportunities: Complaints

– A contract with Security Solutions NW for fire alarm replacement at Alderwood Early Childhood Center, and at Martha Lake and Brier elementary schools. District voters approved the project in February 2021. The three schools represent the first phase in a districtwide initiative to bring all fire alarm equipment to current code and safety protocols.

– The bid from Kirtley-Cole Associates LLC, of Bellevue, Washington, for the Edmonds-Woodway High School Multipurpose Fieldhouse project.

– The bid from Hi Mark Construction, Inc., for the Maplewood K-8 Space Conversion project.

– Resolution No. 25-15 for acceptance of completed Public Works Contract No. Q23-04CP: Relocate eight portable buildings from Oak Heights Elementary School.

The next school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.