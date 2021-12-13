School board Dec. 14 to discuss leasing property to provide housing for homeless students

Surplussing approximately 2.2 acres at Cedar Valley Elementary School and then leasing the property to Housing Hope for 75 years to provide affordable housing for homeless students and families is among the items before the Edmonds School Board of Directors during their Tuesday, Dec. 14 regular business meeting.

The remote meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is also an opportunity for public comment, and the complete agenda can be viewed here.