School board member Carin Chase named state director for Bernie Sanders presidential campaign

The 2020 presidential campaign organization for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that it has hired Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase as the campaign’s Washington State Director.

Since 2015, Chase — a resident of Edmonds’ Esperance neighborhood — has served on the Edmonds School Board. She is also a state committee member for the 32nd District Democrats and is the corresponding secretary for the National Federation of Democratic Women.

“We look forward to working with our grassroots support across Washington to build an unprecedented campaign that will help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic Nomination and defeat Donald Trump,” Chase said. “Working people know that Bernie Sanders is going to fight for them when he is in the White House because he has been fighting for them his whole career.”

According to the campaign, Sanders volunteers have already held more than 750 events, such as phone banks and canvasses, across Washington. The campaign has received more than 248,000 donations from Washingtonians totalling more than $5 million.

he campaign be holding a primary countdown celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., in Seattle This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.