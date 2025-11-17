School board Nov. 18 to select pro/con committee members for February replacement levy

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Nov. 18 meeting is scheduled to review and approve changes to board policies including those on student discipline and school board director ethics guidelines. The District is also set to select up to three members for pro and con committees to write statements for the district’s February 2026 levy renewal ballot measure.

Additionally, the board is scheduled to review and approve the School Improvement Plans. These are state-mandated plans intended to promote achievement of state learning goals and are required to address elements such as educational equity factors (including race, gender, and ability), safe learning environments, technology use and family involvement.

Other items on the board agenda:

• Approval of Highly Capable Program Plan: The Board is required to annually review the program and its funding, per state law. The grant-funded program supports the student identification process, training for teachers and supplemental curricular resources.

• Acceptance of public works contract: The Board will also consider approval of a contract for a covered play structures project at Brier and Martha Lake Elementary Schools.

• Changes to the following policies: Nutrition, wellness, recess and physical activity; student discipline and ethical conduct for school directors. The proposed changes to the student wellness policies mainly clarify language already mentioned or moved to other policies.

• Student discipline: The proposed changes add language to the policy previously implemented under the District’s emergency rules. The revised policy aims to emphasize restorative and instructional disciplinary measures over exclusionary measures. Key changes include acknowledging historical disproportionality, requiring an annual review of disaggregated discipline data, and adding expanded protections for students based on gender identity and housing status.

• Ethical conduct for school directors: The board will review a proposed Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA) discretionary policy, which the Edmonds School District does not currently have.

• Addressing school director violations: This WSSDA model policy, also new to the district, addresses violations by school directors.

In other business, the board will receive a financial report for 2025 and a legislative report.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.