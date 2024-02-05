School board scheduled Feb. 6 to approve emergency repairs at two schools

Among items scheduled for the Feb. 6 Edmonds School Board meeting is approval for repairs at Meadowdale Elementary School and the former Alderwood Middle School.

Both schools suffered damage due to broken water pipes during a cold snap in early January.

The damage was extensive enough to render them non-operable. The former Alderwood Middle School school building is intended to be used by Oak Heights Elementary School next school year during construction on the Oak Heights campus. Meadowdale Elementary students have moved to Edmonds’ Woodway Center building while repairs are being made at their school.

The board will also hold a second reading to approve board policy revisions on the qualification of attendance and placement.

The current language reads, “An early entrance candidate for kindergarten or first grade is defined as a child whose fifth birthday (kinder), or sixth birthday (first) falls between (and includes) September 1 and December 31.”

The proposed change would define early entrance candidates as those turning age 5 or 6 during the months of Dec. 31 to Oct. 31. The change would ensure admission consistency with neighboring districts and reduce administrative costs. In five years of data, only one student with a birthday between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31 has successfully tested as an early entrance candidate

The board is also scheduled to review and approve the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s (WIAA) proposed amendments for 2024.

Each year, the WIAA amends athletic participation and competition rules in its handbook. The WIAA invites stakeholder groups, including school board directors, to provide advisory, non-binding votes on each proposed amendment.

Among other items, the board has 21 field trips scheduled for Tuesday’s consent calendar.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett





