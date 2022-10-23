School board scheduled Oct. 25 to approve 2022-23 school improvement, Highly Capable Program plans

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting is set to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan.

Every year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan or process. These plans are reviewed by the board every year for necessary updates or adjustments.

The board will also need to approve the iGrant 217 to continue funding the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. This plan enables students to enroll in accelerated classes that better fit their skill level. The grant funds teacher and staff training for these classes as well as special curriculum building for the program.

Also on the agenda is a student presentation from Meadowdale Middle School as well as that school’s improvement plan update presentation. A first reading of the district’s revised policy on student’s freedom of expression will also be discussed.

In addition, the board is set to adopt the revised board policies on emergencies as well as excused and unexcused absences.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.