School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline.

Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health Committee, which will help employees seek resources related to secondary traumatic stress, offer stress self-assessments, and create a staff survey to collect anonymous feedback from employees.

The seizure disorder policy is a simple update from the district’s existing policy, and the student discipline plan will require staff to attempt a restorative practice approach.

The board is also planning to read a list of goals the directors have set to accomplish during the 2022-23 school year. The board’s goals are structured to support the district’s Strategic Plan goals and objectives.

In addition, the directors are set to receive a report about student perception and wellness as well as read a proclamation recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the district.

A presentation by Lynndale Elementary School students and an overall school improvement plan will also be shared with the board.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.