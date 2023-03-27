School board set March 28 to discuss rebuilding Oak Heights Elementary

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will consider at resolution at its Tuesday, March 28 meeting to demolish and rebuild Oak Heights Elementary School. The work would include “constructing new administration, commons, gym, library, music, central plant, classrooms, significant site improvements, and other facilities.” Funding would come from a 2021 levy and construction would begin in summer 2025.

The board will also hear a presentation on Madrona K-8 School’s improvement plan from Interim Principal Fabian Castilleja and its students.