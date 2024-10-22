School board to discuss grading practices resolution Oct. 22

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled to discuss secondary grading practices during its Oct. 22 meeting.

If a resolution is created, it will appear on an upcoming board agenda for a vote.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting:

– A celebration for the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood High School’s robotics teams.

– A presentation by Chase Lake Elementary School students and principal.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.