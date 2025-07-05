School board to vote July 8 on adopting 2025-2026 budget

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to vote Tuesday, July 8 on adopting the Edmonds School District’s 2025-2026 budget.

Some minor line-item changes were made to the budget document, but they did not affect total revenues, expenditures or fund balance. There were no changes to the budget resolution since its first reading on June 24.

The board is also scheduled for a vote on the contract award to North Coast Electric for secondary LED lighting at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The $4 million project replaces all major light fixtures at EWHS with energy-efficient LED lights.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting is the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club financial donation to music programs in the Edmonds School District.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.