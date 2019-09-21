School District Equity Alliance for Achievement community meeting set for Sept. 23

Edmonds School District students, families, community and staff are invited to the first Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH) meeting of the school year on Monday, Sept. 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave W in Lynnwood.

Equity Alliance for Achievement is a district-level community meeting with a race and equity focus. The goal of the meeting, according to a school district announcement, is to learn how to work on creating equity in the district, including:

What does diversity and inclusion look like in your school each and every day?

What holidays are being acknowledged?

Do you feel seen and celebrated at your school as a student/family?

How are we greeting students?

What books are available to students?

How are we inviting families/community into our school?

Do our classrooms reflect our community?

If you would like more information, contact the Diversity, Equity, and Outreach Department at [email protected] or call 425-431-1597.