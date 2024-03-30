School district hosting dual language kindergarten information night April 15

Parents interested in giving their child the chance to become bilingual and biliterate are encouraged to visit a dual language kindergarten information night hosted by the Edmonds School District Monday, April 15.
The program for incoming kindergarten families will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the boardroom at the Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
