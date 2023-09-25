School district hosting Meet the Superintendent forums starting Sept. 25

The Edmonds School District has scheduled several Meet the Superintendent Community Forums both in person and via Zoom, starting Sept. 25.
Join Superintendent Rebecca Miner at any of the following events:
- 5 – 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25: via Zoom bit.ly/ESDCalendar
- 6 – 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27: Edmonds-Woodway High School Library
- 5 – 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11: Mountlake Terrace Public Library
- 6 – 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Lynnwood High School Library
