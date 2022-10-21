School district hosting reproductive health and disease prevention parent review night Nov. 9

Edmonds School District families are invited to attend a virtual question-and-answer night Wednesday, Nov. 9 to review the district reproductive health and disease prevention curriculum taught in grades 5-12.
Families are encouraged to review the curriculum in advance as there will not be a formal presentation of the materials.
Elementary curriculum is available on the district’s website.
Middle and high school curriculum is available by emailing Patty Schultz at schultzp@edmonds.wednet.edu.
Reproductive health and disease prevention parent review night
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 9, 2022
Via Zoom: https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/82729612355
