School District hosting Signs of Suicide Workshop March 7 at Lynnwood HS

Edmonds School District Family Academy is hosting a workshop for families, presented in partnership with Verdant Health Commission, using “The Signs of Suicide” curriculum. the event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at Lynnwood High School’s Library, 18218 North Rd, Bothell.

At this workshop you will learn:

Tools to help you identify the signs and symptoms of depression, suicide, and self-injury in youth and their peers. Learn how to support your student and resources in our community.

Dinner will be provided. Child care is available for children 3 and older who are toilet trained.

Spanish interpretation will be provided. If you need an ASL interpreter, send an email to [email protected].

For more Information and other interpretation requests, contact Sally Guzman at 425-431-4267, [email protected].