School district investigating cause of pipe breaks that damaged Meadowdale Elementary

The Edmonds School District is looking into the cause of broken pipes that flooded Meadowdale Elementary School during freezing weather the weekend of Jan. 13.

On Jan. 16, Meadowdale staff informed families that the Lynnwood school would be closed due to water damage and would shift to a remote learning model Jan. 22-25, followed by a temporary relocation to the district’s Woodway Center in Edmonds.

Fourteen of the 22 classrooms were damaged beyond use, two of them being the library and music room.

Edmonds School District Director of Communications and Public Relations Harmony Weinberg said the district is focused on moving students to the Woodway Center, and there is currently no estimate on the dollar amount of the damage or how long it will take to make repairs.

The district is also looking into an unconfirmed report that the school’s heating settings may have been set to “unoccupied mode,” which would lower the temperature or turn off the building heat while unoccupied.

Woodway Center will open for all Meadowdale Elementary students on Tuesday, Jan. 30.