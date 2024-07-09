School board July 9 set to accept budget, contractor bid for College Place elementary and middle construction

The Edmonds School District’s Board of Directors is scheduled at its July 9 meeting to accept the proposed 2024-2025 school year budget. The budget, like last year’s, faced considerable pushback as it became clear that federal and state funding shortfalls would result in cuts to programs like the arts, paraeducation and family/student services. The budget itself lists specific expenses and allotments that will reflect the reduced education plan as presented and approved earlier this year.

In addition to regular items such as approving labor contracts and field trips, the board is scheduled to hear about the architect contractor that may work on the College Place Elementary and College Place Middle school replacement projects. Staff have suggested NAC Architecture, a firm based in Seattle. The projects will be funded using a voter-approved levy that passed earlier this year.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036. It can also be viewed online here.