School district to hold community Q&A on replacement campuses April 23

The Edmonds School District will hold a community meeting on replacement campus updates from 6–7 p.m., April 23, at College Place Middle School.

This week, the district announced that the College Place Elementary and College Place Middle School replacement projects have transitioned into the design development stage. The district wants to share their progress from schematics to designs and receive feedback on the voter-approved 2024 Capital Construction Bond-funded projects.

Over the last year, the district has held eight Design Review Committee meetings, two community meetings, and multiple meetings with the Steering Committee and focus groups. The feedback from these meetings helped shape the new campuses.

The district said the design refinements will continue over the next two years, and construction will begin in summer 2026. The new schools are expected to be ready for students for the 2028-2029 school year.

Schematic design details and ongoing updates are available on the Capital Projects website.

College Place Middle School is at 7501 208th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.