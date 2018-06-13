School of Rock in Lynnwood to hold open house event Saturday, June 16

School of Rock in Lynnwood is holding an Open House event on Saturday, June 16 from 1-4 p.m.

Come and find out about two of the school’s popular summer youth performance shows. Plus, the adult summer program for students over 18 will be a tribute show to Pink Floyd.

Open House attendees can win free tickets to any remaining shows, including White Stripes versus Black Keys or Best of the 90s. A special craft project, rock painting, will also be offered from 2-4 p.m. for all ages.

School of Rock Lynnwood is located at 4200 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The School of Rock Lynnwood is part of the international performance-based music program. Opened in 2017 by Jon and Gayle Scherrer, the Lynnwood school takes students from the lesson room to the stage, developing their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels. Programs include Rookies (6-8 years old), Rock 101 (8-12 years old), Performance (10-18 years old) and Adult (18+ years old).