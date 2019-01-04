School of Rock Lynnwood holding open house Jan. 12

The School of Rock Lynnwood is hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 and it will include free trial lessons, tours, music, and crafts for all ages.

To celebrate their upcoming shows in January (AC/DC, CBGBs, and Best of Bowie), the school is giving away two free tickets per family to non-members who take their first trial lesson on either guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals or drums (a $30 value). They are also offering a 33 percent discount on summer camps or the first full month of new enrollments, if you sign up during the open house.

The School of Rock is located at 4200 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The show dates are: AC/DC (Jan. 20), Best of Bowie (Jan. 26), and CBGBs (Jan. 27). All performances will be at Tony V’s Garage in Everett with doors opening at 3 p.m.