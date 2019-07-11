School of Rock Lynnwood sponsoring free day of live music July 14

School of Rock Lynnwood is sponsoring the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts with a free day of live music Saturday, July 14 at Gas Works Park as part of the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts. School of Rock Lynnwood is sponsoring the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts with a free day of live music Saturday, July 14 at Gas Works Park as part of the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts.

Nine bands from Washington, California and Calgary, Alberta will entertain the crowd with classic rock and roll sets from noon to 6 p.m. All nine bands have extensive stage and live gig experience. “This is not a music school recital but a full on rock and roll concert,” said the School of Rock announcement, adding that the all-ages, family-friendly event is “meant to bring people outside and into the parks around Seattle.”