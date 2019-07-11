School of Rock Lynnwood sponsoring free day of live music July 14

School of Rock Lynnwood is sponsoring the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts with a free day of live music Saturday, July 14 at Gas Works Park as part of the 39th Annual Seattle Peace Concerts.
Nine bands from Washington, California and Calgary, Alberta will entertain the crowd with classic rock and roll sets from noon to 6 p.m. All nine bands have extensive stage and live gig experience. “This is not a music school recital but a full on rock and roll concert,” said the School of Rock announcement, adding that the all-ages, family-friendly event is “meant to bring people outside and into the parks around Seattle.”
Seattle Peace Concerts were started in 1981 with the vision of building community through live music in the Seattle Parks. All concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, activities, and food bank donations to support local area food banks.
Gas Works Park is located at 2101 North Northlake Way, Seattle.