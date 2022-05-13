School of Rock Lynnwood to hold grand reopening May 14

School of Rock will hold a grand reopening at its new Lynnwood location from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The event will take place at3503 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The festivities will include crafts, snacks, free trial lessons, school tours and performances by the Lynnwood adult performance Group, student house band, and other special guests.

School of Rock Lynnwood is owned by Gayle and Jon Scherrer, who have been with School of Rock since 2017.Before School of Rock, Gayle was a local preschool teacher with a concentration in music education. Jon is an ex-technology executive turned music non-profit founder and local music education advocate. Jon helped establish several music projects in the North Seattle area, including starting SeaJazz, an educational program for music students in the Edmonds School District, and Seattle Teen Music, a music non-profit that he started with his daughter in 2009. He is currently the president of the Seattle Peace Concerts, bringing free park concerts to the Seattle area.

“Jon and I have lived and raised our family in the area for over 30 years, and when the need to move our school came up, we found a tremendous amount of support to keep us rooted here, where we feel we can make the biggest impact and difference through music education” Gayle Scherrer said. “The support we received from our customers, teachers, and community was amazing. We hope the new location will continue to serve and give back to the community, as they’ve given to us, for years to come. The City of Lynnwood itself has truly made us feel at home and appreciated.”

School of Rock provides students of all ages with music lessons that include bass, guitar, singing, drum and piano. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, and Led Zeppelin.

For more information, visit www.schoolofrock.com/locations/lynnwood, email jscherrer@schoolofrock.com or call 425-361-2518.