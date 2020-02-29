School of Rock Lynnwood to perform at Historic Everett Theater benefit concert March 6

School of Rock Lynnwood House Band students will open up for Lee Oskar and friends during a March 6 event at the Historic Everett Theater. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Historic Everett Theater, which is one of Everett’s first venues dedicated to live arts and music performances.

Concert goers will experience a quick set, starting at 7:15 p.m., dedicated to rock and roll from the School of Rock House Band. These are select students who study and perform all year round at large local and national events. Following the students’ 30-minute set, Lee Oskar and his band will perform a full concert. The event is for all ages and is family friendly.

“We are honored to be able to support the Historic Everett Theater and their mission, and thrilled at the opportunity to open for Lee Oskar, a music icon,” said Jon Scherrer, co-owner of School of Rock Lynnwood with his wife Gayle. “It is moments like these that make a community. Our students get an up-close and personal look at how we must all come together to save the arts, basically one performance at a time. And they get a chance to make a difference through their performance.”

The Historic Everett Theater is located at 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission and $30 seniors and military, available at tinyurl.com/LeeOskarBenefit.