School of Rock Lynnwood to perform at Tony V’s in Everett Jan. 26-27

School of Rock Lynnwood is performing tributes to David Bowie and CBGBs this weekend at Tony V’s Garage, 1712 Hewitt Ave., Everett. Doors open at 3 p.m. each day. Admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

The Best of Bowie performance

Saturday, Jan. 26

Tribute to CBGBs (Punk)

Sunday, Jan. 27

The School of Rock Lynnwood is part of the international performance-based music program that started in 1998, and now features over 200 schools and 25,000 enrolled students. Opened in 2017 by Lynnwood residents Jon and Gayle Scherrer, the school takes students from the lesson room to the stage, developing their confidence and musicianship with programs designed for all skill levels. Programs include Rookies (6-8 year olds), Rock 101 (8-12), Performance (10-18), and Adult (18+).

Learn more at 425-361-2518 or www.lynnwood.schoolofrock.com.