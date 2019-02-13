Schools will be closed again on Wednesday, Edmonds School District says

All Edmonds School District schools and programs will be closed again on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

“While conditions on many of our main roads have improved today, we continue to have hazardous conditions on many of our bus routes and streets around our neighborhood schools,” the district said Tuesday.

In announcing the third straight day of closures this week, the district noted it understands the strain the closures, delays and early releases “have had on our families and staff during this period of record snowfall.

“Please know that we never make these decisions lightly,” the district said.