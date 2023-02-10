Scientific soil seminar at Mountlake Terrace Library March 11

Envirothon, a high school environmental science competition, will be hosting an informational lecture about soil on Saturday, March 11 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Taught by current and former National Resource Conservation Service scientists, the workshop will cover the basics of soil morphology and properties. Those attending will be able to put their new knowledge to the test to describe and analyze the profile of a soil pit dug onsite.

The event is free and open to anyone looking to learn more about soil science. Participants will be meeting at Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be digging a hole outside regardless of conditions, so dress accordingly.