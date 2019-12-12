Scott Dickinson appointed new principal managing broker for Coldwell Banker Bain South Snohomish offices

Coldwell Banker Bain announced Wednesday that Scott Dickinson has been named principal managing broker of its South Snohomish Lynnwood/Edmonds offices.

For the past five years, Dicknson has served as a broker in Coldwell Banker Bain’s Capitol Hill office. A certified luxury specialist, Dickinson “lends his experience and knowledge to his colleagues by instructing courses organization-wide,” the announcement said.

“I was born and raised in Snohomish County and am happy to be back working in the community that helped shape who I am today,” Dickinson said. “I believe Snohomish County offers a truly special living experience — and close proximity to both Seattle and the Eastside. I’m looking forward to growing the offices to meet the needs of this burgeoning market and tap into the incredible potential here.”

Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Bain in 2014, Dickinson served as an attorney, providing real estate and mortgage legal services. He represented clients in need of mediation, loan modification, short sale, foreclosure, real estate sales and drafting services. Additionally, he has experience in land use planning and permitting, planning and residential development.

Dickinson received his J.D. from Seattle University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree. in political science from Washington State University.