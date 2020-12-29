Scout troops offering Christmas tree recycling

Starting Jan.2, area scout troops will be collecting Christmas trees for recycling. Here’s the latest roundup of the dates and times of service offered by various troops as a fundraising activity:

Edmonds/Lynnwood

Troop 319 and 312

Two locations:

– QFC Grocery at 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West

– Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 2-3 and 9-10 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both weekends.

Please remove all decorations and tinsel since the trees will be chipped. They can’t accept flocked trees.

~ ~ ~ ~

Troop 300

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W., in Edmonds, near Five Corners.