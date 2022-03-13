Scriber Creek Trail project recommended for regional funding

Funding for the City of Lynnwood’s Scriber Creek Trail project are included in a list of nine projects recommended for the $13.5 million available through Puget Sound Regional Council’s (PSRC) Transportation Alternative Program. The initiative funds community-based transportation improvements such as bicycle and pedestrian facilities, historic preservation of transportation assets, and environmental mitigation. The public is invited to comment on the recommendation through March 24. The Scriber Creek Trail project includes making upgrades to a 4,000-linear‑foot section of shared‑use path from the Lynnwood Transit Center to Wilcox Park. It will provide a nonmotorized transportation connection between Lynnwood’s Regional Growth Center and City Center subarea, the Interurban Regional Trail, the Lynnwood Transit Center, and the future Lynnwood Link light rail station and Swift bus-rapid transit routes on 196th Street Southwest.

The PSRC proposes allocating $1.87 million for the phase 3 of the Scriber Creek Trail project, which would construct an accessible, hard-surface trail ranging in width from 10 to 12 feet with 2-foot shoulders. In wetland and stream areas, the trail will be built on an elevated bridge or boardwalk with a durable and slip-resistant surface. The trail will be separated from adjacent roadways and will feature enhanced street crossings at the 196th Street Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West intersection.

The Transportation Alternative Program recommendation also includes a contingency lists should any additional funding become available, with two additional local projects specified:

– The 44th Avenue West overpass project, a new shared use path located on the east side of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. This includes pavement for a 10-foot- to 12-foot-wide shared use path, necessary retaining walls, improved drainage, pedestrian-scale lighting, and aesthetic treatments to support a year-round facility.

– Interurban Trail improvements from 160th Street Southwest to 167th Place Southwest. The proposed improvements to this 0.55-mile-long segment will provide a continuous 10- to 12-foot-wide shared use path separated from the roadway by curb and gutter on the west side of 13th Avenue West/Meadow Road.