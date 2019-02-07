Scriber HS book release rescheduled to March; another event with music set for Feb. 16

The Scriber Lake High School students’ presentation of their latest book Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance — already rescheduled once to Feb. 12 — has been rescheduled again to March 12. The Scriber Lake High School students’ presentation of their latest book Listen: Young Writers Reflect on Chaos, Clarity, Action, Balance — already rescheduled once to Feb. 12 — has been rescheduled again to March 12.

The event — rescheduled due to anticipated snow early next week – will start at 6 p.m. March 12 at Cafe Louvre.

Meanwhile, those interested in learning more about the book are invited to a Feb. 16 event at Edmonds Lutheran Church, set for 7 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W.The Feb. 16 event is a collaborative partnership between Scriber Lake’s writing and music programs. Led by singer-songwriters Scarlet Parke and Dimiter Yordanov, student musicians have composed original songs based on the stories in Listen.

Books can be purchased for $10 at events or $15.95 on Amazon.com. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit facebook.com/steepstairspress.